Seoul-based forest cooperation body granted ODA eligibility status
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- An international forest cooperation body, launched in 2018 under a South Korea-led initiative, has won official development assistance (ODA) eligibility status, paving the way for greater donor contributions, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
All members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Development Assistance Committee recently approved the Seoul-headquartered Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) as an ODA-eligible international organization, it said.
With the designation, all financial contributions of donor countries or agencies to the organization can be reported as ODA every year, which is expected to help boost cooperation with donors and other organizations, officials said.
Following a South Korean proposal in 2009, AFoCO was launched in April 2018 to strengthen Asia's responses to global forestry issues, including climate change and forest restoration.
