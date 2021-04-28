Go to Contents
Foreign ministry helps provide 14 oxygen generators to India

22:38 April 28, 2021

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Wednesday it was providing support for the transportation of 14 oxygen generators to India at the request of a South Korean residents association there to help tackle the surges in coronavirus infections.

The equipment was set to be sent in a diplomatic pouch aboard a flight from Incheon, west of Seoul, and bound for a stop in Dubai before arriving in India early Friday, the ministry said.

Another three oxygen generators will be sent to the Chennai and Mumbai areas next week at the request of local Korean residents associations.

The ministry said that these provisions were not part of the government assistance.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministry said it plans to offer "considerable" support to the virus-ravaged country, including oxygen concentrators and COVID-19 diagnostic kits.

Currently, about 10,000 South Koreans are in India, including 5,000 in Chennai and 4,000 in New Delhi. As of Monday, 114 of them have contracted the virus, with 37 still being treated, according to the ministry.

This Reuters photo by Danish Siddiqui shows people carrying the body of a person, who died from COVID-19, for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi on April 28, 2021. (Yonhap)

