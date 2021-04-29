Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #USTR #battery dispute

USTR says type of settlement between LG, SK is what U.S. needs

00:39 April 29, 2021

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday welcomed the recent settlement of a dispute between two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers as the type of trade policy the United States needs to create jobs and support innovation.

Katherine Tai also said the settlement enhances U.S. confidence in the two South Korean companies as suppliers.

"The settlement is the type of trade policy I believe we need: it supports a larger strategy for creating jobs and investing in innovation and manufacturing leadership by bolstering sustainable renewable energy supply chains, leveling the playing field, discouraging regulatory arbitrage," she said in a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies.

The two South Korean EV battery makers -- SK Innovation and LG Energy Solution -- closed their prolonged dispute on April 11, just hours before the start of a 10-year U.S. import ban on some of SK products, which the USTR in February decided had violated LG's trade secrets.

"The settlement builds confidence in these companies' reliability and responsibility as suppliers to the U.S. auto industry," Tai said in her opening remarks before the subcommittee.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK