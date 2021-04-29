(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 29)

Domestic financial institutions apply a wide array of restrictions on housing loans to Koreans wanting to buy apartments, particularly in and around Seoul, but foreigners can circumvent them by using overseas banks. Koreans are subject to heavy acquisition and possession taxes if they own more than one house. But foreigners can escape such taxes even if they own multiple houses overseas. Now, as a rule, foreigners -- like Koreans -- can buy property without prior permits, except for certain zones such as locations of military facilities or cultural assets that need to be protected.