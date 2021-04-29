(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 29)

Owners of large Korean companies who mostly inherited massive wealth from their founding fathers have long been criticized for their practice of paying much less tax than required after donating their shares to nonprofit foundations they created after their father's death. Yet they were bent on strengthening their control of companies their fathers left behind. Given the enormous size of inheritance tax reported by Samsung this time — which is even larger than all inheritance tax paid in Korea over the last three years — the family's action deserves appreciation as it will surely help elevate public trust in chaebol.