Naver Q1 net income up 11252.5 pct. to 15.31 tln won
07:37 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 15.31 trillion won (US$13.8 billion), up 11252.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 1 percent on-year to 288.8 billion won. Sales increased 29.8 percent to 1.49 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
