Daewoo E&C Q1 net profit up 138.9 pct to 147.9 bln won
08:53 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 147.9 billion won (US$132.9 million), up 138.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 229.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 120.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2.4 percent to 1.93 trillion won.
The operating profit was 50.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)