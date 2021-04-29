Go to Contents
USFK to resume administering J&J vaccine this week

09:39 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine to its members this week, the U.S. military has said, after a two-week suspension of its use amid concerns over blood clot cases.

The decision to resume the use of J&J's Janssen vaccine Friday was based on the joint recommendation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control to end the temporary pause of the COVID-19 vaccine use for all persons aged 18 and older, according to USFK.

U.S. health authorities had advised the pause in use of the single-dose vaccine following reports of blood clotting but lifted the recommendation last week after a "through safety review," saying that potential blood clots are "very rare events."

"USFK will strictly follow DOD guidance and inform all recipients on the numerous benefits to receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while also advising of the rare risks of blood clots and low levels of platelets associated with the J&J vaccine," the U.S. military said in a Facebook post. DOD stands for the U.S. Department of Defense.

As of Wednesday, 840 coronavirus infections were reported among the USFK-affiliated population, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.

This photo, captured from the Facebook account of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), shows the first batch of Janssen COVID-19 vaccines, which the USFK introduced on March 9, 2021. The USFK said it will use the vaccines for its soldiers following Moderna ones. USFK vaccinations started on Dec. 29, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

