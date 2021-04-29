(LEAD) USFK to resume administering J&J vaccine this week
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine to its members this week, the U.S. military has said, after a two-week suspension of its use amid concerns over blood clot cases.
The decision to resume the use of J&J's Janssen vaccine Friday was based on the joint recommendation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control to end the temporary pause of the COVID-19 vaccine use for all persons aged 18 and older, according to USFK.
U.S. health authorities had advised the pause in use of the single-dose vaccine following reports of blood clotting but lifted the recommendation last week after a "through safety review," saying that potential blood clots are "very rare events."
"USFK will strictly follow DOD guidance and inform all recipients on the numerous benefits to receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while also advising of the rare risks of blood clots and low levels of platelets associated with the J&J vaccine," the U.S. military said in a Facebook post. DOD stands for the U.S. Department of Defense.
On Thursday, the U.S. military said seven more people affiliated with USFK, including four service members, have tested positive for the new virus upon their arrival here from the United States this month.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 847.
