Moon pays respect to late cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk

09:52 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in paid respect to the late cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk, former archbishop of Seoul, on Thursday.

Moon visited Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul, together with first lady Kim Jung-sook, to pay his last respects to Cheong. He passed away Tuesday at age 89, having suffered an unspecified illness.

His funeral will be held at the cathedral on Saturday.

Moon wrote on his social messaging accounts Wednesday that, "He left us a teaching on sharing and coexistence" as a "big hill" of South Korea's Catholic community and a "guru of the nation."

President Moon Jae-in (2nd from R) and first lady Kim Jung-sook pay their respects to the late cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on April 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

