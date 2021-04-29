SNT Motiv Q1 net income up 22.8 pct. to 29.5 bln won
10:17 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- SNT Motiv Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 29.5 billion won (US$26.6 million), up 22.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 26.3 billion won, up 40.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 18.6 percent to 256.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 19.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
