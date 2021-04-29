Go to Contents
Recommended #Biden #North Korea

Biden pledges to work with allies to address N.K. threats through diplomacy, deterrence

10:53 April 29, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea and Iran pose a serious threat to the United States and the rest of the world, U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday, vowing to work closely with U.S. allies to address the issue "through diplomacy and stern deterrence."

Biden made the remark in his first address to U.S. Congress since taking office on Jan. 20.

He referred to "Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs" as "a serious threat to America's security and world security" in his address, which was attended by only about one-fifth of U.S. senators and representatives due to social distancing measures.

"We will be working closely with our allies to address the threats posed by both of these countries through diplomacy and stern deterrence," Biden added.

