Military reports 3 more coronavirus cases
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The military reported three additional coronavirus cases, the defense ministry said Thursday.
Of them, a service member of the armed forces athletic corps in the central city of Mungyeong was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after participating in an international competition abroad, while a soldier in the northeastern county of Inje tested positive after newly joining the Army, according to the ministry.
In Yangju, north of Seoul, an officer was found to be infected after a family member tested positive.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 780.
Nationwide, South Korea added 680 more infections Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 121,351.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)