Lotte Chilsung Beverage shifts to profits in Q1
12:55 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 16.4 billion won (US$14.8 million), shifting from a loss of 3.5 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 32.3 billion won, up 416.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 6.2 percent to 538.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 31.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
