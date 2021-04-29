DP to propose bill offering 'super dramatic' support for chip sector by Aug.
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) plans to propose a special bill by August that would offer hefty support measures for the local semiconductor industry to lead the tightening global chip race, a party committee head said Thursday.
The envisioned bill will contain "super dramatic" assistance measures for local chipmakers and come no later than August, Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, the chair of the DP's special committee on semiconductor technology, said during a weekly committee meeting held at the National Assembly in Seoul.
The committee was launched last week with a goal to respond to the growing global competition for the supply of semiconductors, the backbone of South Korea's exports.
A recent worldwide shortage of the core electronics part has sent many countries scurrying to beef up indigenous chipmaking capacities.
The committee has some 25 DP lawmakers as its members and former and current executives from Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., the country's leading chipmakers, as advisers.
Separately, the committee will review the adoption of deregulatory ordinances regarding the chip industry and propose them to President Moon Jae-in by June, Yang also noted.
The lawmaker, who was a former semiconductor executive at Samsung, pointed out the need to increase investment in nurturing human resources as a key growth driver for the semiconductor industry.
"The profits of the (local) chip industry today are only the result of the investment and efforts that have been poured into the industry for the past 30 years," she said, stressing the necessity of further investment.
Vice Trade Minister Park Jin-kyu, who attended the meeting, said the government also plans to announce a set of strategies in the first half of this year to help the local chip industry emerge as a semiconductor powerhouse.
