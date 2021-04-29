Regulator unveils steps to slow household debt growth
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator on Thursday unveiled a set of steps to decelerate household debt growth that centers on expanding tougher rules to more borrowers, especially for those who take home-backed loans as part of efforts to curb higher housing prices.
The steps are aimed at bringing the annual increase of household debt to between 5 percent and 6 percent this year, and below 5 percent next year, compared with a growth of 7.9 percent last year.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said last year's growth of household debt was "inevitable" because of low interest rates and excess liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government aims to bring the growth rate of household debt to the level seen before the pandemic, Hong said. Household debt grew 4.1 percent in 2019.
Household debt has been one of the downside risks facing the economy, with such debt already reaching nearly 100 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).
Currently, a borrower is required to repay 40 percent of annual income if the borrower buys a home in some regions, including Seoul and its neighboring areas.
The so-called debt service ratio (DSR) measures how much a borrower has to pay in principal and interest payments in proportion to his or her yearly income.
The 40 percent DSR rule is applied to borrowers who buy a home worth more than 900 million won (US$812,200) or who take out credit loans worth more than 100 million won.
From July, the rule will be applied to borrowers who buy a home worth more than 600 million won in select regions.
If so, about 84 percent of apartments in Seoul will be subject to the rule, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.
Starting July next year, the rule will be applied to borrowers who have an outstanding loan worth more than 200 million won. From July 2023, the rule will be applied to borrowers who have an outstanding loan worth more than 100 million won.
About 5.68 million people have an outstanding loan worth more than 100 million won, and they accounted for 76.5 percent of the total household loans, FSC officials said.
Separately, the FSC said it will introduce mortgage loans with a maturity of up to 40 years to help young people buy their first homes.
The plan is aimed at cutting mortgage rates for young, first-time home buyers by allowing them to repay home loans over as much as 40 years, FSC officials said.
Household credit had reached a record high of 1,726.1 trillion won as of December last year, up 44.2 trillion won from three months earlier.
The nation's household debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 98.6 percent in June last year, according to a report from the Korea Institute of Public Finance.
The figure is much higher than the global average of 63.7 percent and 75.3 percent for advanced economies.
South Korea's growth pace of household debt has also been much more rapid than other countries.
The end-of-June ratio for South Korea's economy was up 27.6 percentage points from 2008, compared with a global average increase of 3.7 percentage points and a 0.9 percentage point drop for advanced nations.
Short-term debt accounted for 22.8 percent of South Korea's total household debt, much higher than 2.3 percent for France, 3.2 percent for Germany, 4.5 percent for Spain and 11.9 percent for Britain.
In February, the government unveiled a plan to increase the number of new homes by up to 836,000 nationwide in the next four years in a bid to help stabilize rising housing prices.
The country has rolled out a series of comprehensive measures to stem rising home prices, including tax hikes and loan regulations. But the measures have resulted in only a short-term letup in housing price increases.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)