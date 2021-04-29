S. Korean airlines to offer non-scheduled flights to India next month
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's two biggest carriers, said Thursday they are preparing to offer non-scheduled flights to India next month to bring home Koreans residing there amid the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
Korean Air and Asiana said they plan to provide one flight and four flights, respectively, in May to the South Asian country, which has reported more than 200,000 coronavirus deaths.
The non-scheduled flights are subject to approval of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Passenger jets bound for Incheon, South Korea's main gateway, from India are required to fill less than 60 percent of their seats, and the proportion of Koreans needs to exceed 90 percent of all passengers.
The airlines said they may consider providing further non-regular flights to India depending on demands.
Korean Air and Asiana have suspended their flights to Delhi since March 2020 and July 2019, respectively, as India has strengthened entry restrictions to stem the virus surge.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)