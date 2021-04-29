Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Innotek Q1 net income up 212 pct to 251.4 bln won

13:55 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 251.4 billion won (US$227 million), up 212 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 346.8 billion won, up 97.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 55.6 percent to 3.07 trillion won.

The operating profit was 9.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK