Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Q1 net income down 61.4 pct. to 63.6 bln won

14:05 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 63.6 billion won (US$57.5 million), down 61.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 67.5 billion won, down 44.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 6.7 percent to 3.68 trillion won.

The operating profit was 30.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK