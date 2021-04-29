Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Q1 net income down 61.4 pct. to 63.6 bln won
14:05 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 63.6 billion won (US$57.5 million), down 61.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 67.5 billion won, down 44.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 6.7 percent to 3.68 trillion won.
The operating profit was 30.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
