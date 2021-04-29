LG Electronics delivers record earnings in Q1 on robust home appliance biz
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday reported its best-ever quarterly earnings in the first quarter on the back of robust home appliance sales.
The South Korean tech giant said it logged a net profit of 1.17 trillion won (US$1.05 billion) in the January-March period, up from 1.08 trillion won a year ago.
Its operating profit spiked 39.1 percent to 1.51 trillion won in the first three months of 2021, while sales jumped 27.7 percent on-year to 18.8 trillion won over the cited period. Both were record highs in the company's history.
The figures were in line with its earnings guidance announced earlier this month that beat the market consensus.
Its operating margin was 8.1 percent, the highest for any first quarter.
LG's record-setting performance was anchored by its home appliance and air solution unit that posted 6.7 trillion won in revenue and 919.9 billion won in operating profit.
Both sales and operating income were also the largest for the unit in its quarterly performance.
