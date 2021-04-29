Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings turns to black in Q1
14:23 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 294.4 billion won (US$266.1 million), shifting from a loss of 360.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 534.3 billion, compared with a loss of 487.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 6.3 percent to 6.07 trillion won.
The operating profit was 90.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
