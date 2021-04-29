LS Electric Q1 net income down 27.5 pct. to 15.7 bln won
14:29 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 15.7 billion won (US$14.2 million), down 27.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 42.3 percent on-year to 23.4 billion won. Sales decreased 7.3 percent to 589.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 24.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
