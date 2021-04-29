Go to Contents
Poongsan shifts to profits in Q1

14:30 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 45.5 billion won (US$41.1 million), swinging from a loss of 3.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 62.4 billion, compared with a loss of 1.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 24.8 percent to 725.2 billion won.

The operating profit was 32.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
