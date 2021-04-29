Cheil Worldwide Inc Q1 net profit up 31.1 pct. to 32.9 bln won
15:10 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 32.9 billion won (US$29.7 million), up 31.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 41 billion won, up 34.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.3 percent to 696.7 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
