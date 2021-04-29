Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung leads opinion poll for presidential hopefuls
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung was leading former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl by a slim margin in the latest opinion poll for presidential hopefuls, released Thursday.
In the poll jointly conducted by four local pollsters, Lee garnered 24 percent of support while Yoon had 23 percent.
The 1-percentage-point gap is less than the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
The joint poll by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research canvassed 1,001 voters nationwide from Monday-Wednesday.
The latest support rating for Lee is down by 1 percentage point from a week earlier, while that of Yoon was up by 1 percentage point.
Rep. Lee Nak-yon, former chairman of the ruling Democratic Party, came in third with 7 percent of support in the latest poll, followed by Ahn Cheol-soo, the chief of the conservative minor People's Party and right-wing independent Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, both at 4 percent.
Of the total respondents, 21 percent said they see no one fit for the presidency.
The poll also put the approval rating for President Moon Jae-in's running of state affairs at 38 percent. The disapproval rating was 56 percent.
The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, garnered 28 percent of support, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier, while the main opposition People Power Party had 26 percent, also down by 1 percentage point from the previous week.
The poll has a confidence level of 95 percent.
