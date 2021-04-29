Nat'l wrestling team's COVID-19 cases rise to 29: federation
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of new coronavirus cases among athletes and training staff of South Korea's national wrestling team has risen to 29, the sport's governing body said Thursday.
The national team traveled to Almaty, Kazakhstan, late last month to participate in the 2021 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament.
Among a total of 50 players and staff on the team, 27 returned to Korea on April 19 while the rest moved to Sofia, Bulgaria, to attend the world qualification tournament scheduled to be held from May 6-9.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 27 players and staff -- 12 in Korea and 15 in Sofia -- had tested positive for COVID-19 from the team.
The total caseload rose to 29 on Thursday as one more wrestler in Sofia tested positive after complaining of mild fever and headache, while another player back in Seoul was additionally confirmed to have contracted the virus in a second test, according to the Korea Wrestling Federation (KWF).
The number of patients may increase as several players in the European country are complaining of different medical symptoms even after testing negative for COVID-19, according to the KWF.
The federation, meanwhile, said two coaches, one team referee and two athletes who previously tested positive for the virus recently received negative results on their second tests.
They will be released from self-isolation should they receive another negative result, an official said.
