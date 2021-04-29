Court dismisses case over constitutionality of new anti-corruption probe body
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed a claim that a revision law on a new state investigative organ handling high-profile corruption cases violated the Constitution.
The court unanimously rejected to deliberate on the claim that the bill lowering the bar for picking candidates for the inaugural chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), among other things, was against constitutional values.
The court said the articles of the bill were "only related to the rights to the formation of a state agency" and "unrelated to the plaintiffs' legal status," rejecting the possibility of violating basic rights guaranteed under the Constitution.
The bill was passed in December to kick-start the stalled process to officially launch the agency. Under the revision, the CIO chief recommendation committee would need assent from at least five of its seven members, not six, to name candidates, potentially bypassing two opposition-side members of the panel.
An opposition lawmaker and a civic group filed a complaint against the change, claiming that the revision bill infringes on basic principles of the Constitution such as the sovereignty of people and parliamentarism.
It is the court's second ruling on the constitutionality of the CIO. In January, the court rejected a claim that the agency violated the constitutional value of separation of powers.
