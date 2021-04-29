S. Korea to give primary approval to self-funded aid projects when assistance to N. Korea resumes: official
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The government will approve self-funded shipments of humanitarian items to North Korea first if it resumes granting approval to aid projects for the impoverished nation, a senior official said Thursday.
But the decision to start allowing nongovernmental groups to send assistance to the North will be announced after Pyongyang opens up its border with China, the official said.
"In terms of the items, those related to humanitarian assistance are important ... these include items related to the nutrition of pregnant women and children, COVID-19 related assistance, rice, flour, oil and other food items," the official said.
"Projects funded by local governments or solely funded by the nongovernmental organizations will have priority in getting approval," he added.
Earlier this month, a unification ministry official said Seoul is considering allowing local aid groups to resume assistance to Pyongyang as the country is showing increasing signs of easing its border restrictions with China.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the global pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.
