Coronavirus vaccinations begin for Korean Olympic athletes, coaches
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday started coronavirus vaccinations for athletes scheduled to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
According to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC), the first group of 100 Olympic athletes and coaches got Pfizer's vaccines at the National Medical Center in central Seoul, beginning at 4 p.m.
The KSOC said a total of 931 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, coaches and support personnel will be inoculated in four groups by May 4, adding the other vaccination days are Friday and May 3.
It said 598 of the total -- national athletes and coaches and support personnel under the age of 30 -- will all be given Pfizer vaccines to maintain their performance and in consideration of the vaccination cycle and the tight Olympic schedule.
The remaining support personnel, including KSOC staff, will receive AstraZeneca vaccines in May and June.
The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to kick off on July 23 and continue through Aug. 8 after being postponed by one year due to the pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory for athletes to compete in the games, but it is recommended if vaccines are available in their home countries.
