Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Olympic athletes vaccinations

Coronavirus vaccinations begin for Korean Olympic athletes, coaches

17:08 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday started coronavirus vaccinations for athletes scheduled to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

According to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC), the first group of 100 Olympic athletes and coaches got Pfizer's vaccines at the National Medical Center in central Seoul, beginning at 4 p.m.

South Korean volleyball player Bae Yoo-na, who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, receives a Pfizer vaccine at the National Medical Center in central Seoul on April 29, 2021, in this joint press corps photo. (Yonhap)

The KSOC said a total of 931 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, coaches and support personnel will be inoculated in four groups by May 4, adding the other vaccination days are Friday and May 3.

It said 598 of the total -- national athletes and coaches and support personnel under the age of 30 -- will all be given Pfizer vaccines to maintain their performance and in consideration of the vaccination cycle and the tight Olympic schedule.

The remaining support personnel, including KSOC staff, will receive AstraZeneca vaccines in May and June.

South Korean judoka An Baul, who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, receives a Pfizer vaccine at the National Medical Center in central Seoul on April 29, 2021, in this joint press corps photo. (Yonhap)

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to kick off on July 23 and continue through Aug. 8 after being postponed by one year due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory for athletes to compete in the games, but it is recommended if vaccines are available in their home countries.

South Korean national athletes, who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, leave the National Medical Center in central Seoul on April 29, 2021, after receiving a Pfizer vaccine in this joint press corps photo. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK