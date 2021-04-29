Kolmar Korea Q1 net income up 8.6 pct. to 15.1 bln won
17:09 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Kolmar Korea Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 15.1 billion won (US$13.7 million), up 8.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 2.8 percent on-year to 24.2 billion won. Sales increased 18.6 percent to 395.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 20.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
