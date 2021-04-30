Korean-language dailies

-- Parliament passes bill to improve labor conditions of domestic workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Biden administration rarely mentions Korean issues (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul suspends bookings for first jab of Pfizer's vaccine due to supply shortage (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to implement tougher lending rules in July (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Housing supply plan delayed due to speculative land purchases (Segye Times)

-- Biden says U.S. will become 'arsenal' for COVID-19 vaccines (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to further tighten mortgage rules on houses priced over 600 mln won (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Care workers still fail to get paid for hidden work (Hankyoreh)

-- Housing supply plan hits snag due to speculative land purchases (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to tighten lending rules for houses priced over 600 mln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to tighten lending rules for houses priced over 600 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)

