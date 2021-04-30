Industrial output grows for 2nd month in March amid recovery hopes
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output grew for the second straight month in March, data showed Friday, in the latest sign that Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a recovery path.
The industrial output increased 0.8 percent in March from the previous month, slowing from a 2.1 percent on-month gain in February, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
From a year earlier, it also rose 5.8 percent.
But output in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined 0.8 percent on-month in March as vehicle production was hit by a global shortage of automotive chips.
Private spending rebounded last month as people increased outdoor activity amid warm weather and eased social distancing rules.
Retail sales increased 2.3 percent from a month earlier, compared with a 0.8 percent on-month decline in February, the data showed.
Facility investment remained unchanged last month, following a 2.2 percent on-month fall in February.
