S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: acting PM
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another three weeks, the acting prime minister said Friday, amid no clear signs of a letup in sporadic cluster infections and a continuous rise in untraceable cases.
"With 661 new cases reported on the previous day, we are in a situation where we cannot loosen our sense of alertness," acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said as he announced the extension of virus curbs during a regular COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.
The greater Seoul area, home to around half of the nation's 52-million population, will remain under Level 2 distancing and the rest of the country will be subject to Level 1.5 distancing for an additional two weeks starting next week.
Bans on gatherings of five or more people and restrictions on small businesses, such as restaurants and cafes, will also remain in place for another three weeks.
Hong said the country will also extend its current weeklong special virus preventive campaign period into next week, as the risk of infections could rise further amid an expected increase in gatherings on Children's Day and Parent's Day in May.
