Moon to hold first summit with Biden on May 21: White House
WASHINGTON, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold their first summit talks on May 21, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Thursday, adding the meeting will highlight the "ironclad" alliance between the two countries.
"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in to the White House on May 21," Psaki said in a statement. "President Moon's visit will highlight the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, and the broad and deep ties between our governments, people and economies."
The countries earlier said the summit will be held in the second half of next month.
It will mark Biden's second in-person summit with a foreign leader since he took office on Jan. 20.
"President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen our alliance and expand our close cooperation," the statement said.
