(2nd LD) Moon to hold first summit with Biden on May 21: Cheong Wa Dae
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, dateline; UPDATES lead paras with Cheong Wa Dae's announcement; ADDS photo)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold their first summit talks in Washington on May 21, the allies announced Friday.
Moon is scheduled to visit the U.S. capital for the one-on-one summit to be held at the White House at Biden's invitation, according to Chung Man-ho, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication.
He said the leaders' decision to hold an in-person summit despite the "difficult" situations attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the importance of the Seoul-Washington alliance.
Through the upcoming talks, the two sides are expected to reaffirm the strength of the alliance and further develop "comprehensive and reciprocal cooperation" and friendship between their leaders and people, Chung added in a statement.
In addition, Moon and Biden plan to have in-depth discussions on close coordination for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of permanent peace, Chung said. Also among agenda items are "substantial" ties in the economy and trade and a joint response to such global challenges as climate change and the coronavirus.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki earlier made a related announcement, saying the planned summit will highlight the "ironclad" alliance between the two countries.
"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in to the White House on May 21," Psaki said in a statement. "President Moon's visit will highlight the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, and the broad and deep ties between our governments, people and economies."
The countries earlier said the summit will be held in the second half of next month.
It will mark Biden's second in-person summit with a foreign leader since he took office on Jan. 20.
"President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen our alliance and expand our close cooperation," the statement said.
The U.S. has said the Moon-Biden summit will mark a milestone in Biden's diplomatic and national security achievements in his first 100 days in office.
Moon's visit to Washington will also come as the U.S. is conducting a review of its policy on North Korea.
In his first address to a joint session of Congress, Biden said he will work with allies to address "serious" nuclear threats from North Korea and Iran through "diplomacy" and "stern deterrence."
Officials in Seoul and Washington say that discussions between Moon and Biden will also cover a wide range of other issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as climate change.
South Korea has called for U.S. help in addressing coronavirus vaccine shortages. Officials in Seoul said they were seeking a "vaccine swap" deal with the U.S.
Earlier this week, the White House said the U.S. will provide up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to countries in need, with 20 million doses now scheduled to be delivered to India.
During the address before Congress, Biden said the U.S. will be an "arsenal" for vaccines for the world.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)