Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun gets no-decision despite good start
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun has received a no-decision despite a good start.
The South Korean gave up one run on seven hits in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday (U.S. time). The Cardinals won the game 4-3 in the extra 10th inning.
He threw 51 of his 84 pitches for strikes, striking out four but walking none. He lowered his ERA from 4.15 to 3.29 in the process.
Kim had earned his first victory of the season in his previous start last Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, after an earned run in 5 2/3 innings.
The southpaw started the 2021 season on the injured list due to back tightness in spring training.
Kim gave up three hits in the first two innings but held the Phillies scoreless.
But in the third, he allowed his only run of the game. He let leadoff Andrew McCutchen get on base on a single and gave up an RBI double to J.T. Realmuto, which put the Phillies up by one.
In the fourth and fifth, he allowed two hits and one stolen base, but no more runs.
Then he was pinch hit for by Matt Carpenter in the bottom fifth, who slammed a three-run homer to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.
It could have been Kim's second victory of the season if the Cardinals maintained the lead until the end.
But the bullpen blew the two-run lead in the seventh, allowing the Phillies to tie the game 3-3.
In the bottom 10th, a wild pitch by Phillies' pitcher David Hale allowed Tyler O'Neill to score from third, and the Cardinals beat the Phillies 4-3.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)