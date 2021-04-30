Go to Contents
SKC Q1 net income down 28.9 pct. to 61.2 bln won

09:35 April 30, 2021

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 61.2 billion won (US$55.3 million), down 28.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 81.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 29.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 23.6 percent to 784.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 5.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
