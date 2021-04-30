Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(2nd LD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day, virus curbs extended for 3 weeks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases remained in the 600s for the second day Friday as the country extended its social distancing measures against the coronavirus amid concerns of another wave of the pandemic.
The country reported 661 more COVID-19 cases, including 642 local infections, raising the total caseload to 122,007, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: acting PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another three weeks, the acting prime minister said Friday, amid no clear signs of a letup in sporadic cluster infections and a continuous rise in untraceable cases.
"With 661 new cases reported on the previous day, we are in a situation where we cannot loosen our sense of alertness," acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said as he announced the extension of virus curbs during a regular COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.
(3rd LD) Moon to hold first summit with Biden on May 21: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold their first summit talks in Washington on May 21, the allies announced Friday.
Moon is scheduled to visit the U.S. capital for the one-on-one summit to be held at the White House at Biden's invitation, according to Chung Man-ho, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication.
Moon gets another AstraZeneca vaccine shot for summit with Biden, G-7 session
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in received his second dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Friday, a few weeks earlier than initially scheduled, as he plans to visit Washington for talks with President Joe Biden in late May.
He got the first shot at the Jongno Ward public health center in Seoul on March 23 in order to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to be held in Britain from June 11-13. At that time, he was scheduled to get the second dose in May.
(LEAD) Industrial output grows for 2nd month in March amid recovery hopes
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output grew for the second straight month in March, data showed Friday, in the latest sign that Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a recovery path.
The industrial output increased 0.8 percent in March from the previous month, slowing from a 2.1 percent on-month gain in February, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
LG Electronics, Mirae Asset to launch 100 bln won venture capital fund
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it has joined hands with Mirae Asset Group, South Korea's major financial service provider, to launch a venture capital fund worth 100 billion won (US$90 million) as it seeks to find new growth engines.
LG and Mirae Asset will inject 50 billion won each to create the investment fund. Mirae Asset Capital will run the fund for the next 10 years.
Samsung ranks 2nd in Q1 smartphone revenue: report
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. was the runner-up in the first-quarter smartphone market in terms of revenue, a report showed Friday, though it was the top vendor by volume.
The South Korean tech titan logged a revenue share of 17.5 percent in the January-March period, down from 20.2 percent a year earlier, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.
S. Korea to resume discount coupon program on dining, arts next month
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it plans to resume a discount coupon program aimed at boosting spending on dining and cultural performances next month as it seeks to prop up domestic demand hit hard by the pandemic.
The government plans to hand out coupons to enable people to use food delivery services via apps and enjoy cultural performances on online platforms, according to First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon.
