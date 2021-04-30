Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea tightens antivirus efforts amid increasing activities in spring season
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is stepping up efforts to stay alert against the protracted coronavirus pandemic amid increasing economic activities in the spring season, according to state media Monday.
The state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS) urged people not to let their guard down especially in educational institutions, construction sites and agricultural fields during the spring season amid reports of new variants around the world.
"We are putting foremost priority in tightening antivirus efforts to proactively spot any flaws that could come up on the socioeconomic front and to immediately report even the slightest problem as our struggle to achieve the five-year economic plan is in full swing," KCBS said.
------------
Members of N.K.'s largest youth group visit mausoleum ahead of congress
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Members of North Korea's largest youth group visited a mausoleum of the country's former leaders ahead of their planned participation in this week's congress of the group, state media reported Monday.
The members of the Kimilsungist-Kimjongilist Youth League paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim Il-sung, the late national founder, and Kim Jong-il, the late former leader and father of current leader Kim Jong-un, lie in state, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
They are in Pyongyang to participate in the 10th congress of the group set for Tuesday.
------------
N. Korean schools partially start resuming in-person classes: state media
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have started resuming in-person classes in schools, according to state media Tuesday, after the country shifted classes online last year over coronavirus concerns.
The North's official newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, and the Korean Central TV Broadcasting Station reported that offline classes reopened in 87 "model schools" in North Pyongan Province.
Video footage aired Tuesday on the TV station shows students reading their textbooks inside a classroom, wearing masks of various colors.
------------
N.K.'s largest youth group calls for eradication of anti-socialist practices
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's largest youth organization called on its members to help root out anti-socialist practices as it held the first congress in five years, state media reported Thursday.
The Kimilsungist-Kimjongilist Youth League, governed by the ruling Workers' Party, held its 10th congress in Pyongyang on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
At the meeting, Pak Chol-min, chairman of the league's central committee, told the youth league organizations to "wage a revolutionary ideological offensive, offensive defense and intensive struggle" to root out anti-socialist and non-socialist practices and to establish a socialist lifestyle.
------------
N.K.'s largest youth group drops late founder's name from title after 25 years
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea dropped the name of late national founder Kim Il-sung from the title of its largest youth organization and put the word "socialist" back into the title, according to state media Friday, a move aimed at tightening ideological discipline of younger generations.
The Kimilsungist-Kimjongilist Youth League, governed by the ruling Workers' Party, was renamed as the Socialist Patriotic Youth League (SPYL) at the 10th congress in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter congratulating the youth league and said the renaming of the group was "deeply considerate of the fresh requirements of the Korean revolution and development of the youth movement, and the unanimous will and desire of the youth league officials and the youths."
(END)