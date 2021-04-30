Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Bookstore chain pulls memoirs of N.K. founder over controversy
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's biggest bookstore chain has ceased sales of memoirs of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung following a legal and political controversy surrounding the eight-volume series.
On Wednesday, a local publishing company said it has begun selling the memoirs, titled "With the Century," here for the first time since the books were published by the North Korean regime in the early 1990s.
The memoirs, which mostly feature Kim's anti-Japanese fight, have sparked controversy as they are known to contain many fabrications about his life. The North's founder is the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.
Unification minister calls for inter-Korean cooperation in forestry sector
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday stressed the importance of inter-Korean cooperation in the forest sector, saying it will eventually benefit the people of the two Koreas by reducing carbon emissions on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee made the remarks in a speech during a tree-planting event at the Inter-Korean Cooperation Center on Forestry that opened in the border town of Paju last June, saying that such cooperation will also accelerate Seoul's objective to become "carbon neutral" by 2050.
"Forests and trees to be restored through inter-Korean cooperation would serve as a new means for carbon absorption on the Korean Peninsula and prepare us for damage from flooding and landslides expected to worsen due to climate change," Lee said. "The benefits will go to all the people of the South and the North."
Inter-Korean talks must resume at early date at all levels: unification ministry
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry called Monday for the resumption of inter-Korean talks at "all levels" at an early date on the eve of the anniversary of a historic 2018 summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The April 27 summit at the border village of Panmunjom led to a series of peace talks not only between the two Koreas but also between the North and the United States, including the unprecedented summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.
But the peace process has been stalled since the second summit between Kim and Trump in Hanoi ended without a denuclearization agreement in early 2019. The no-deal summit also brought inter-Korean exchanges and peace talks to a halt.
N. Korea technically equipped to hold video summit with S. Korea: official
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is equipped with the necessary technology to hold video talks with South Korea, a unification ministry official said Monday.
The ministry on Monday completed setting up a conference room specifically designed to hold negotiations with the North via a video system in Seoul amid efforts to restart dialogue during the coronavirus pandemic.
"North Korea has the technical capability, and there is no problem at all in connecting the two Koreas as long as we adjust the equipment in transmitting and receiving video images to be compatible with one another," the official said.
Moon says time approaching for resuming dialogue with North Korea
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that the time is drawing near for the two Koreas to resume dialogue, stressing the significance of their historic summit deal three years earlier.
"The time is approaching again when (we) should end long deliberation and restart dialogue," he said during a weekly Cabinet meeting.
He was speaking on the third anniversary of the signing of the Panmunjom Declaration with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. The agreement, reached during the Moon-Kim summit held at the border village, calls for joint efforts to achieve co-prosperity, establish lasting peace and get the two Koreas reunited.
Unification minister urges N. Korea to implement peace agreements on summit anniversary
SEOUL/PAJU, April 27 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young urged North Korea on Tuesday to implement inter-Korean summit agreements and come out for talks as he marked the third anniversary of a historic 2018 summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Lee made the remarks during an event organized by civic groups to celebrate the anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration adopted after the summit talks on April 27, 2018, stressing that South Korea is willing to resume talks with the North "anytime, anywhere and on any issues."
"Only through dialogue and cooperation will we be able to realize genuine peace on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said during the event held in Paju, just south of the border with North Korea. "Summit agreements, including the Panmunjom Declaration, should be carried out through dialogue and cooperation."
More verifiable data needed to consider publishing report on N.K. human rights situations: official
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will consider publishing a report on human rights situations in North Korea after securing more verifiable information and testimonies from North Korean defectors, a unification ministry official said Wednesday.
The government runs a center for North Korean human rights records under the ministry to accumulate information on human rights violations in the reclusive country based mostly on interviews with North Korean defectors.
The center was launched in 2016 in line with the North Korea Human Rights Act that went into effect months earlier. However, it has not published a report on its findings, raising speculation that it might be worried that such a report could negatively affect inter-Korean relations.
Inter-Korean exchange, trade dropped sharply last year amid virus pandemic: ministry
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Trade and exchanges between South and North Korea dropped sharply last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
The number of South Koreans visiting the North stood at 613, while no North Korean came to the South last year, according to the "2021 Unification White Paper" released by the ministry.
The visitors were mostly staff members at the inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong. The North blew up the liaison office in June last year in anger over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets flown from the South.
Unification minister calls first half 'most optimal' period for progress in stalled peace process
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Thursday said that South Korea will strive to bring the stalled peace process on the Korean Peninsula back on track, saying that the first half of this year will be the "most optimal" time to realize any possible progress.
Lee urged the United States to engage North Korea at the earliest date possible during a press conference in Seoul as the Joe Biden administration is likely to finalize its monthslong North Korea policy review in the weeks to come.
"The government will make efforts to persuade the U.S. to engage the North at an early date and bring the Korean Peninsula process back on track and make practical progress," Lee told reporters during the press conference held at the ministry's inter-Korean dialogue office.
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets into N. Korea in defiance of ban
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean defector group claimed Friday it has sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border in defiance of a ban enacted recently over concern such a leafleting campaign could provoke the North and endanger the safety of people in border regions.
Fighters for a Free North Korea led by Park Sang-hak, a vocal North Korean defector, said that the group flew 10 large balloons carrying around 500,000 leaflets, 500 booklets and 5,000 US$1 bills from unidentified border areas in Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces from Sunday to Thursday.
This marked the first time that a local activist group claimed to have sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets since the leafleting ban went into effect late in March. Under the ban, violators are subject to a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of 30 million won (US$27,400).
