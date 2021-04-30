LG settles corporate brand issue with state-run cadastral agency
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- LG Group said Friday it has settled a corporate brand issue with the Korea Land and Geospatial Informatix Corp. over the naming of its new spin-off entity.
The two agreed to share the LX brand and decided to seek ways that can help both sides.
LG last month announced that companies that are set to be split from the group will be named under the brand LX. However, such a name sparked anger from the state-run cadastral agency that has been using LX in its English name since 2012, claiming that the use of the LX brand can confuse consumers and obstruct its business.
The spatial information agency then filed the complaint with the country's antitrust watchdog and threatened LG that it could take the case to court. LG has been claiming its LX trademark has a different design and therefore it does not pose a problem.
Under the agreement, the two sides will come up with measures to prevent people's confusion on the LX trademark when doing business. In addition, they also vowed for collaboration in business projects in the future.
The two agreed to discuss more cooperative measures when LG's new holding firm, named LX Holdings, launches next month.
LX Holdings will have LG International Corp., LG Hausys Ltd., LG MMA Corp. and Silicon Works Co. under its umbrella. They are expected to be officially split from LG Group in the near future.
