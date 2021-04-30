Mando Q1 net profit up 435.4 pct. to 51.1 bln won
15:49 April 30, 2021
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 51.1 billion won (US$46 million), up 435.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 71.9 billion won, up 288.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 14.6 percent to 1.5 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
