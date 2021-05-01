(LEAD) New U.S. policy seeks 'practical' diplomacy with NK for complete denuclearization: Psaki
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States will not seek a "grand bargain" in denuclearization negotiations with North Korea but will continue to engage with the country to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday.
The spokeswoman made the remark as she confirmed the completion of the North Korea policy review.
"I can confirm that we've completed our DPRK policy review, which was thorough, rigorous and inclusive," said Psaki. "Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The new U.S. administration launched the North Korea policy review shortly after it took office on Jan. 20 to come up with a "new" approach to dealing with nuclear-armed North Korea.
Officials here have pointed to the failures of past administrations to denuclearize North Korea as reasons for the extensive policy review.
"With a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective, our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience," Psaki said while speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One, en route to Philadelphia with President Joe Biden.
"Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK," she added.
Former President Donald Trump held three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018 and 2019.
While many have praised the unprecedented U.S.-North Korea summitry for leading to Kim's commitment to complete denuclearization of his country in 2018, many also point out that North Korea still has not denuclearized while continuing to advance its nuclear and long-range missiles.
Biden earlier said the Trump-Kim summits had only given the North Korean dictator the global recognition that he had long sought
"To make practical progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies and deployed forces, we have (consulted) and will continue to consult with the Republic of Korea, Japan and other allies and partners at every step along the way," Psaki said of the new U.S. approach toward North Korea, referring to South Korea by its official name.
She added the input from South Korea and other U.S. allies has and will continue to play a role in the U.S. policy toward North Korea.
In his address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, Biden said the U.S. will work closely with allies to address the threats posed by North Korea and Iran through "diplomacy, as well as stern deterrence."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to hold his first bilateral summit with Biden in Washington on May 21.
