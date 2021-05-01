Go to Contents
09:10 May 01, 2021

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Unfairly dismissed contract workers voice their frustration ahead of Labor Day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to apply revamped social distancing system from July if daily new cases remain under 1,000 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Some cities halt administering first shots of Pfizer amid lack of supplies (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon's approval rating hits record low of 29 pct: poll (Segye Times)
-- Stockpiles of Pfizer shots run short (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon, Biden to hold summit in Washington on May 21 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to suspend vaccinations with Pfizer shots until 3rd week of this month (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jae-yong cements grips on Samsung after inheritance (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong inherits half of his father's stake in Samsung Life Insurance (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung with inheritance (Korea Economic Daily)
