Rangers' Yang Hyeon-jong posts scoreless 4 1/3 innings against Red Sox
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- Texas Rangers left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong has made his presence felt as a long reliever in his second outing in Major League Baseball (MLB).
In the home game against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday (U.S. time), he relieved starting pitcher Kohei Arihara in the third inning, who gave up six earned runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Rangers lost to the Red Sox 6-1.
Yang held the Red Sox scoreless for 4 1/3 innings, allowing only one hit and striking out four. The southpaw made 51 pitches, including 36 strikes.
He lowered his ERA to 2.08 from 4.15.
It was his second big league appearance since his debut against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, a few hours after he moved to the major league roster from a temporary squad. He threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits.
In the third inning, Yang took the mound with one baserunner at first. He got Hunter Renfroe to fly out to right field.
He was perfect in the fourth inning, retiring three batters with only nine pitches.
In the fifth, he gave up a single to leadoff J.D. Martinez, and after getting a groundout, he walked Rafael Devers. But he got the next two batters on a groundout and a flyout to close the inning scoreless.
And Yang did not let any Red Sox batters reach first base in the next two innings. He pulled off two consecutive strikeouts against J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts in the seventh.
Then he was replaced by Brett de Geus before the eighth inning.
After 14 successful seasons in South Korea with the Kia Tigers, Yang signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in February, while receiving an invitation to spring training.
Since the 2021 season kicked off in early April, Yang had been at the alternate training site with the so-called taxi squad, which refers to a temporary roster for reserve players and top prospects who can be called up to the big leagues, since the 2021 season started in early April. It was designed to help major league clubs move their players up easily from Triple A in the minor leagues, whose 2021 season opening has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the Rangers called up Yang to the big league roster, purchasing his contract from the alternate training site. Yang was given No. 36 for his uniform number.
Under the terms of his contract, Yang will make US$1.3 million if he reaches the big leagues and can make up to $550,000 more in incentives.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)