N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of 'corresponding action' for failing to stop propaganda leaflets
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slammed South Korea for failing to stop anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown by a defector group last week, calling it an "intolerable provocation" and warning of "corresponding action."
Kim Yo-jong made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying that the South Korean government "again did not stop the reckless acts" and expressed "displeasure" over the matter.
On Friday, Fighters for a Free North Korea led by Park Sang-hak, a vocal North Korean defector, claimed that it flew 10 large balloons carrying around 500,000 leaflets along with 500 booklets and 5,000 US$1 bills from unidentified border areas into the North. This marked the first of its kind since the Seoul government's ban on leafleting in late March.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)