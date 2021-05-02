New virus cases above 600 for 4th day; further surge in offing
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed in the 600s for the fourth consecutive straight day Sunday as sporadic cluster infections popped up across the nation, complicating antivirus efforts.
The country reported 606 more COVID-19 cases, including 585 local infections, raising the total caseload to 123,240, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The country added two more deaths, raising the total death toll to 1,833.
The tally of new patients was down from 627 Saturday and 661 Friday, partly due to less testing over the weekend.
Health authorities warned of a potential hike in new cases as people have increased activities during warm spring weather, raising concerns ahead of major holidays in May.
The country decided Friday to extend its current social distancing rules and a ban on private gatherings of five or more people for three more weeks until May 23.
Currently, the greater Seoul area, home to more than half of the country's 52 million people, is under Level 2 social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier scheme, with the rest of the country under Level 1.5 except for some municipalities where Level 2 measures are in place.
The number of daily virus cases stood at 622 over the past week, above the standards for Level 2.5 distancing.
The country plans to apply a revamped social distancing system from July if daily virus cases remain under 1,000 by end-June.
Of the locally transmitted cases, Seoul reported 177 new cases, and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital city identified 140 new patients.
South Gyeongsang Province registered 61 additional cases, and Busan and Ulsan, major cities in the southeastern region, reported 31 and 51 new cases, respectively.
There were 21 new imported cases, down 13 from Saturday.
The number of patients with serious symptoms across the country reached 170, down four compared with the previous day, the KDCA said.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 112,865, up 528 from a day earlier.
