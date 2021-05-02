2018 -- Former President Chun Doo-hwan is indicted for defaming in his memoirs a deceased Catholic priest and other victims in his government's brutal crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southern city of Gwangju. The fresh indictment comes 23 years after he was convicted of mutiny and corruption before being released on a special presidential pardon. The former leader from 1980-88 has never admitted guilt to the mutiny charges and also denied all charges related to the memoirs.

(END)