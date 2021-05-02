Go to Contents
Air Force reports 5 additional coronavirus cases

15:39 May 02, 2021

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The Air Force has reported five new coronavirus cases, the defense ministry said Sunday.

An airman based in the central city of Cheongju was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 upon returning from vacation, and his colleague tested positive on a subsequent test conducted on people who had contact with the first airman, according to the ministry.

Some 80 other troops at the base have tested negative.

An officer in the southern city of Sacheon was found to have been infected while in quarantine after a series of infections were reported at the base.

At the same base, two civilian officials were also confirmed to have contracted the virus after their respective family members tested positive, the ministry said.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 789.

Nationwide, South Korea added 606 more COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total caseload to 123,240.

Citizens wait in a queue to receive coronavirus tests at a makeshift clinic in front of Seoul Station on May 2, 2021. South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed in the 600s for the fourth straight day on the day as sporadic cluster infections popped up across the nation, complicating antivirus efforts. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

