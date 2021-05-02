S. Korea's Kim Hyo-joo picks up 4th LPGA win in Singapore
16:27 May 02, 2021
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kim Hyo-joo earned her fourth LPGA victory in Singapore on Sunday, marking her first LPGA win in over five years.
The 26-year-old golfer captured the HSBC Women's World Championship title at 17-under 271 to beat Hannah Green of Australia by one stroke, with an eight-under 64 in the final round at Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course.
She takes home US$240,000 in the first-place check.
Kim last won an LPGA tournament in 2016 at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic. Before that, she won the Evian Championship in 2014 and the Founders Cup in 2015.
(END)